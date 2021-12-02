JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

