Javier L. Evans Sells 2,771 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $21,070,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 149,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

