Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 37.8% in November

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Japan Exchange Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 139,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

