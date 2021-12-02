Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 651,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,409 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $44,087,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $37,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

