JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the October 31st total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JanOne stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 30,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.46. JanOne has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

