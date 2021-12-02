James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.21

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.82.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

