James B. Hawkins Sells 4,332 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,332 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $553.05 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

