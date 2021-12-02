James B. Hawkins Sells 12,176 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $561,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IRadimed stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.05 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
