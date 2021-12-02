James B. Hawkins Sells 12,176 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $561,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IRadimed stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.05 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

