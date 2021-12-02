Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE:J traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.24. 15,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,681. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.66.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

