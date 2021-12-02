J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.57. The stock has a market cap of £61.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC alerts:

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.