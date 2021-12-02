J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.57. The stock has a market cap of £61.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
