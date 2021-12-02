J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.92-8.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.55. 858,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,754. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average is $127.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

