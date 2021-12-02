ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares $0.20 Dividend

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

ITEX stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. ITEX has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

