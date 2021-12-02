ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares $0.20 Dividend

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
ITEX stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. ITEX has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $38.25.
About ITEX
