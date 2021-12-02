Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iteris were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 227.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 147.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 9.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

