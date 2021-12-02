iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

IWD stock opened at $157.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

