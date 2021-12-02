iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 1.81% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $66,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $9.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,574. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $333.35 and a 52 week high of $453.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.54.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

