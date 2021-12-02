iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

