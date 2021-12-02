iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 48.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.90. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $106.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.