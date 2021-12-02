iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 688,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 3,451,960 shares.The stock last traded at $66.16 and had previously closed at $65.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.