iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 32,721 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,850% compared to the typical volume of 1,678 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $28.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

