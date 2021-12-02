iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.