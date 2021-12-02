iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 90.7% in November

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $55.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 112,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 66,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

