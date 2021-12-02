iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:IBTH)

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.27 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31.

