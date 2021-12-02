iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IBTE opened at $25.51 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

