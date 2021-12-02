iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

