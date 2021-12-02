iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Green Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,834. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96.

