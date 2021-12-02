iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 7,349,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,939,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

