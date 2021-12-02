iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

