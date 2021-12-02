iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of USIG opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.01.

