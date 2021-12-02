iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,767,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

IGIB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.22. 1,842,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,089. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

