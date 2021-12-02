iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

