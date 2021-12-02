iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

IGSB stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

