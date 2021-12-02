IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) PT Lowered to $10.00

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

