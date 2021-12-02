IQeon (IQN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $18.04 million and $1.75 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00005835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00236722 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.