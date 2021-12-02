iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Get iPower alerts:

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. iPower has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iPower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in iPower in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPower (IPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.