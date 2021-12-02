Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $36.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,604. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
