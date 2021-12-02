Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $36.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,604. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

