IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

