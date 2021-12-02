Investors Purchase High Volume of Gritstone bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 1,598 call options.

GRTS opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $816.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 319,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.