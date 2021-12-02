Investors Purchase High Volume of Gritstone bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 1,598 call options.
GRTS opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $816.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.
Gritstone bio Company Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
