Investors Buy Large Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Call Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 844 call options.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

