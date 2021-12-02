Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 16,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 970% compared to the average volume of 1,512 call options.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 346,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

