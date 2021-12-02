Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 23270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

IVQ.U has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.48.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

