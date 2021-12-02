Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 66,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,216. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

