Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.