Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 207,174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

