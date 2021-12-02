Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.95

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 156546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $913.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

