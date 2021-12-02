Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 45.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,654,000.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

