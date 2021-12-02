Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Kimball International worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kimball International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter worth $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the second quarter worth $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.26 million, a PE ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

