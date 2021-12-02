Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $605,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,535,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

