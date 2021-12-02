Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

