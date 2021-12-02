Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of TCMD opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $379.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

