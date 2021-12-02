Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PYZ traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,965. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.
