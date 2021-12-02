Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PYZ traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,965. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

