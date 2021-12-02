Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 48.8% over the last three years.

Shares of VBF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 19,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,610. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

